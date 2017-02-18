Murray County man arrested in stabbing of stepfather

Police lights.

CHATSWORTH, Ga. -- A Georgia man could soon be facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his stepfather several times.

The Dalton Daily Citizen reports that 27-year-old Cesar Perez Mondragon is already facing a charge of aggravated assault after stabbing the victim in his torso, legs and shoulders.

Detective Brett Morrison told the paper that the attack happened around 6 p.m. on Thursday in the parking lot of Associated Tufting in Chatsworth, Ga. where the suspect works. The stepfather had arrived to pick him up from work when the detective said Mondragon got in and stabbed him.

Witnesses wrestled the knife away from Mondragon and restrained him until law enforcement arrived.

The victim is said to be in good condition at Murray Medical Center.

