Muslim leaders report threats to metro Atlanta mosques

Muslim leaders report several metro Atlanta mosques have received threats through the mail and by e-mail.

The Georgia Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, known as CAIR, posted details on Facebook about the latest threat targeting the Greenview Madani Center in Lawrenceville.

It was made on February 24 in the form of a letter containing a crude drawing of a beheading.

It threatened "death for you and your kind" from a self-declared "Muslim slayer."

CAIR officials said it is similar to letters sent last month to mosques in Virginia, Maryland and New Jersey.

According to CAIR, threatening e-mails were sent on February 18 to three mosques in metro Atlanta, including Masjid Omar bin Abdul Aziz in Norcross and Al-Farooq Masjid.

Tow mosques in Alabama received similar e-mails that warned of widespread attacks on American Muslims on March 15.

CAIR is calling on leaders of mosques to improve security measures by installing cameras and hiring security officers to protect worshippers, especially during daily prayers.

Officials said the threatening letters had stamps from overseas.

"We hope that state and federal law enforcement authorities will identify and arrest the criminals threatening violence against Georgia mosques," said Edward Ahmed Mitchell, executive director of CAIR-Georgia. "While the perpetrators are being sought, mosque leaders should do all they can to protect their houses of worship by working with local law enforcement authorities, installing security cameras and employing security officers during the daily prayers."

