Police: Naked man walks into Arizona Walmart high on drugs

Robert Kanoff booking photo. (Photo: Tempe PD)

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police arrested a man Tuesday after reports he walked into a Tempe Walmart completely naked. Officers did say he still had shoes on.

According to police, 49-year-old Robert Kanoff was found across the street from the Walmart at 1380 W. Elliot without any clothes on.

He told police he had taken drugs earlier in the day and was dropped off by people who thought it would be funny for him to be naked.

Police said he had used meth and admitted to walking into the Walmart.

Kanoff could face charges of indecent exposure, public sexual indecency, disorderly conduct, and possession of dangerous drugs.

