Nashville traffic blocked after trailer full of cows tips

One of WSMV's own employees got caught up in the cattle drive.

Staff, WSMV , WXIA 12:01 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some drivers had problems "mooving" along on one Nashville highway, Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer hauling cows overturned.

The accident happened on Briley Parkway around 2 p.m. EST when the tractor-trailer tipped over and shut down all lanes.

As if that weren't enough, the cows escaped onto the road and roamed until officials could wrangle them - which they did as quickly as possible.

