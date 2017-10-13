Nashville traffic blocked after trailer full of cows tips

An employee with NBC affiliate WSMV caught this video of cows on a Nashville, Tennessee parkway. (Photo: Courtesy of WSMV)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Some drivers had problems "mooving" along on one Nashville highway, Friday afternoon when a tractor-trailer hauling cows overturned.

The accident happened on Briley Parkway around 2 p.m. EST when the tractor-trailer tipped over and shut down all lanes.

As if that weren't enough, the cows escaped onto the road and roamed until officials could wrangle them - which they did as quickly as possible.

