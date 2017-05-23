10-year-old at Ariana Grande concert: 'My mum was holding onto to us as tight as she could'

Cherry Nayman, 10, left and Halle Nayman, 12, outside the Park Inn hotel in Manchester on May 23, 2017. (Photo: Kim Hjelmgaard, USA TODAY)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Chloe Nayman's initial thought was: "We're going to die."

Then she recovered her composure and did her best to get her children and others out of the concert venue that was struck by a suicide bomber here Monday night, killing 22 people and wounding dozens.

"Everyone was running around shrieking and screaming and people were getting pushed left, right and center," said Nayman on Tuesday from outside her hotel, directly across from the music venue.

"I thought what if there's a second bomb because I know sometimes that happens and I just wanted to get to safety for my girls," the 29-year-old homemaker added.

The girls are Halle, 12, and Cherry, 10. Cherry is the bigger fan of Ariana Grande, the American pop singer who was performing at the Manchester Arena when the attacker struck.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the blast, according to SITE, a jihadist monitoring group. That claim couldn't immediately be verified by USA TODAY.

Prime Minister Theresa May said Tuesday that authorities believed they they knew the attacker's identity, but did not name him. The assailant died in the blast.

"I started crying because it went from a really good night to a really bad night," Halle said. "As soon as it happened everyone just started running and pushing, and a kid that is really scary. You just panic and don't know what to do."

The family are from Middlesbrough, a town about two hours' drive away. They had been planning the trip, as their mother put it, "for ages."

It was Cherry's first concert. She still had glitter in her hair was wearing a "Beauty and the Beast" T-shirt. She remembered the stampede as the crowd rushed from the 21,000-capacity venue after the explosion.

"My mum was holding onto to us as tight as she could. On the way out we saw a boy who was probably about six and he got pushed over and people were just trampling on him," Cherry said.

"I thought at first the bang was a gunshot. We're OK now, but I was really scared at the time."

Singer Ariana Grande says she is 'broken' following the attack that killed at least 22 people after her concert in Manchester, England. USA TODAY

Outside, the family found an unrelated girl and boy who had lost their parents and took them to their hotel. A paramedic located the boy's father, who was in the hospital with a bad chest injury. They did not know for sure what happened to the girl. They think an aunt from Wales may have picked her up.

"There were adults and teenagers inside but a lot of young children there. There was a little girl sitting behind me and I remember she had little fluffy bunny ears on and was clapping the whole time," said Nayman. "She was loving and singing all the songs."

She said she did not think her children would be back in school tomorrow. "We're all on auto-pilot and need some time. You never, ever think you are going to be in a situation like this."

Nayman read out a note that was given her by the manager of the Park Inn, the hotel where they were staying.

"We can never put into words how grateful we are for your support and kindness and for helping to reunite two children with their family," the hotel's management wrote.

"Please find enclosed a refund for your room as a tiny measure of my thanks. It's at times like this that you realize the strength of a city."

