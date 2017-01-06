Airport shooter was discharged from Nat'l Guard for 'unsatisfactory performance'

Esteban Santiago (Photo: WTVJ)

A gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale / Hollywood International Airport early Friday afternoon, killing at least five people before being taken into custody, according to law enforcement. Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel says a total of 13 people were shot.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody after the shooting. According to Miami NBC station WTVJ, the gunman opened fire in a baggage claim area where passengers arriving on a Delta flight from Atlanta were gathering their luggage.

More about the shooter

NBC News has identified the suspect as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, born in New Jersey. Santiago lived in Alaska for a period of time. Santiago arrived at the airport on flights from Alaska, retrieved luggage from baggage claim, took a gun from his luggage, loaded and began firing, according to law enforcement officials.

Multiple sources told NBC News Santiago had a military ID on him. A military spokeswoman told the Associated Press that Santiago had received a general discharge from the Alaska Army National Guard in 2016 for unsatisfactory performance.

Lt. Col. Candis Olmstead did not release details about the discharge in August 2016 but said that he joined the Guard in November of 2014.

Puerto Rico National Guard spokesperson Maj. Paul Dahlen said that Santiago was deployed to Iraq in 2010 and spent a year there with the 130th Engineer Battalion, the 1013th engineer company out of Arguadilla.

According to the Associated Press, Olmstead also said that Santiago had served in the Army Reserves prior to joining the Alaska Army National Guard.

Santiago took Delta flight 1088 from Anchorage to Minneapolis Thursday night, landing early Friday. Then, he took Delta flight 2182 from Minneapolis to Fort Lauderdale.

Ted Stevenes Anchorage International Airport police chief Jesse Davis told The Associated Press that Santiago departed Alaska at 9:52 p.m., checked only a firearm and did not call attention to himself adding that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are now backtracking his movements his movements through the Alaska airport by watching video footage.

A medical history

The suspect appeared unannounced at their Anchorage office in November, USA TODAY reports. During that encounter, the suspect complained that the Islamic State had gained control of his mind and the terror group was urging him to fight on its behalf.

An FBI background check found no connections to terror groups, however the agency did alert local law enforcement that the suspect needed psychiatric care and turned him over to local agencies. They released him into the custody of a medical referral.

No second shooter

For more than hours after the attack, people could be seen running across the airport's tarmac, and sheltering behind cars while police had guns drawn and pointed toward a parking garage near the airport's Terminal 1. Officials harbored a significant concern of a second shooter at the airport, and the Transportation Security Agency even reported the possibility of a second shooter at one point.

However, authorities later discounted the reports, and said shots had only been fired at Terminal 2.

Tightened security

Federal Aviation Administration officials said all services have been suspended at Fort Lauderdale for the time being, given the situation there, and the ongoing investigation.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

According to WTVJ, security at Miami International Airport has been tightened as a result of the situation at Fort Lauderdale.

Fla. Governor Rick Scott reacts

Florida Gov. Rick Scott, who was a function in Fort Myers came to Fort Lauderdale for an update on the shooting situation.

Scott held a late afternoon news conference, and vowed that whoever was responsible for the shooting would be "held responsible to the fullest extent of the law."

Scott said he had reached out to President-elect Donald Trump and Vice president-elect Mike Pence on several occasions over the course of the afternoon, and that both had pledged the full support of the federal government in connection with the investigation.

When asked if he had spoken with President Barack Obama, Scott said he had not reached out to Obama.

Early word on the incident came from a tweet by Ari Fleischer, former White House spokesman for President George W. Bush.

"I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport," Fleischer tweets. "Shots have been fired. Everyone is running."

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

Delta Air Lines responds

The shooting broke out on the lower level of the airport's Terminal 2, according to reports from the scene. Terminal 2 houses Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire Delta family are with the people of Fort Lauderdale and Broward County, and those involved in the tragic events today," Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a statement Friday afternoon.

First Coast News, The Associated Press and WTVJ contributed to this report.

(© 2017 WXIA)