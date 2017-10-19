Alabama executes man who killed police officer

Torrey McNabb was convicted of the 1997 murder of Montgomery Police Officer Anderson Gordon III. (Photo: Alabama Department of Corrections)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Alabama inmate who challenged the state’s execution drug method has been put to death for killing a police officer in 1997.

Torrey Twane McNabb was pronounced dead at 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

Earlier in the evening, the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday lifted a stay of execution against McNabb, sentenced to die for the murder of Montgomery Police Cpl. Anderson Gordon III.

That decision from the court reversed a lower court ruling stopping the execution amid questions about a pending lawsuit challenging the state's method of putting inmates to death. Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the lower court failed to find that McNabb was likely to succeed in his challenge.

"Because the District Court enjoined Respondent’s execution without finding that he has a significant possibility of success on the merits, it abused its discretion," Thomas wrote. "We accordingly vacate the injunction."

Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor wrote that they would have upheld the injunction, though they did not give reasons why.

McNabb shot Gordon on Sept. 24, 1997, while Gordon was in a parked police car responding to an accident. McNabb fired at another officer who pursued him before police captured him.

At his trial in January 1999, McNabb admitted to shooting Gordon and apologized to Gordon’s family from the witness stand. Both he and his attorneys argued that McNabb ingested a large amount of cocaine that day, which made him paranoid.

U.S. District Judge Keith Watkins delayed the execution Monday due to pending litigation over the state's use of midazolam as the sedative in its three-drug lethal injection procedure. Watkins earlier this month stayed the execution of Jeffery Borden over the lawsuit. The 11th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the stay on Wednesday.

McNabb's federal defenders filed last-minute appeals in federal courts following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision. The 11th Circuit denied McNabb's request Thursday evening.

