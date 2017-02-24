Just because she's pregnant with twins doesn't mean Amal Clooney isn't going to walk red carpets in style.
For Amal Clooney's first red carpet appearance after she and George announced they were expecting, she opted for a custom-made Atelier Versace gown with an elaborate feathered skirt.
The Clooneys have largely stayed away from the spotlight in the weeks since their big pregnancy reveal, stepping out to attend the 2017 César Awards in Paris on Friday.
"I don’t know where this rumor comes from that we’re going to have a boy and a girl," George recently told the French outlet Paris Match about Amal's pregnancy. "We ourselves don’t know yet and don’t want to know."
PHOTOS: Amal Clooney shows off baby bump in feathered Versace gown
FLASHBACK | The Clooneys make their marriage official
USA Today
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs