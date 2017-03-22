AT&T pulls Google, YouTube ads over extremist videos

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 05: A Google logo is shown on a screen during a keynote address by CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group Richard Yu at CES 2017 at The Venetian Las Vegas on January 5, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — AT&T says it's pulling its business from Google and YouTube despite the Internet giant's pledge this week to keep offensive and extremist content away from ads.

"We are deeply concerned that our ads may have appeared alongside YouTube content promoting terrorism and hate," the company said in an emailed statement. "Until Google can ensure this won’t happen again, we are removing our ads from Google’s non-search platforms."

Google declined to comment.

The decision by a major U.S. brand to yank its ads suggests that an advertiser boycott that began in the U.K. is now spreading. That, despite assurances this week from Google that it would pull online ads from controversial content, give brands more control over where their ads appear and would deploy more people to enforce its ad policies.

Google's attempt to quell a growing boycott by the British government and major brands in the U.K. angered over the placement of online ads alongside offensive or extremist content — such as videos by white supremacists — did not go far enough, according to Pivotal Research Group analyst Brian Wieser, who downgraded Google parent company Alphabet's stock on Monday. He had warned the U.K. boycott could have global repercussions for Google.

Wieser says Google must adopt a zero tolerance policy for putting brands in "unsafe environments when they place ads."

With the changes announced late Monday, advertisers on YouTube and on Google's advertising system that places ads across the web will be able to exclude websites and videos that are "potentially objectionable," will have greater latitude to decide where they want their ads to appear and will have more "visibility" on where their ads are running.

"We know advertisers don’t want their ads next to content that doesn’t align with their values," Philipp Schindler, Google’s chief business officer, wrote in a blog post about the changes. "So starting today, we’re taking a tougher stance on hateful, offensive and derogatory content."

Why is this such a significant issue? "Brand safety" has emerged as possibly the biggest issue facing the advertising industry, Wieser says. For large marketers, even one ad placed next to extremist content can cause harm to a brand, he said.

Google reviews content flagged by users. Four hundred hours of video is uploaded every minute to YouTube, Google says, making it tough to police. Some 98% of content flagged on YouTube is reviewed within 24 hours, Google says.

