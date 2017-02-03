Babysitter puts infant in her pants to make sandwich

Credit: Claudia Sorhaindo

TAMPA, FLA. - Where there’s a will, there’s a way…and a photo demonstrating that is going viral.

Tampa Bay-area resident Claudia Sorhaindo posted the photos to her Facebook page. They show Claudia’s niece, J'Ann, with a baby in her pants!

According to the post, J'Ann was watching Baby Ava and wanted a sandwich. But she didn’t want to let Ava out of her sight.

So this is what she came up with!

As of Thursday at 10:30am, the post had been shared 284,000 times.

As Claudia put in her post, it’s creativity at its finest!

(© 2017 WTSP)