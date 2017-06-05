Bill Cosby in court today for sexual assult case

(Photo by Nate Smallwood-Pool/Getty Images) (Photo: Pool, 2017 Getty Images)

NORRISTOWN, PA. - Bill Cosby has arrived at a suburban Philadelphia courthouse for the start of his sexual assault trial.

The 79-year-old Cosby showed up at the Montgomery County courthouse at about 8:40 a.m. Monday amid a large media presence.

Cosby's life and legacy are on the line when his accuser takes the stand in the only criminal case to emerge from the dozens of sexual assault allegations lodged against the actor. The former college basketball manager says Cosby drugged and assaulted her in 2004.

Cosby says he had a romantic relationship with her. She will tell her story in public for the first time when she testifies.

Those involved in the case worry about duplicating the media frenzy that dominated O.J. Simpson's murder trial.

Cameras are banned in Pennsylvania courtrooms. The jury will be sequestered for the estimated two-week trial.

The Associated Press