MIAMI, FL - A slithery stowaway was found inside a cargo plane at the Miami International Airport Thursday evening.

Around 8:50 p.m., an airline employee spotted a black throated monitor lizard inside of a container.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Venom One Unit used a dog crate to capture the 4 ft. reptile which was in good condition. Erik Benitez with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said black throated monitor lizards are native to Tanzania, a country in east Africa.

"Like all monitors, if not handled regularly, black throat monitors can become aggressive and lash out at you with their tails, puff up their body, hiss and even deliver a nasty bite. But despite their ability to really hurt you, black throat monitors are known to be pretty docile and have mild temperaments in captivity," Benitez said.

The lizard was turned over the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Authorities do not know how the lizard ended up in the cargo area.

PHOTOS | Black throated monitor lizard captured at Miami airport

