Bonnaroo 2017: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd headline

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Recording artists The Edge, Bono and Adam Clayton of U2 perform onstage at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin Winter, 2016 Getty Images)

Who’s joining U2 at Bonnaroo?

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd and Chance the Rapper, along with 100 other music makers

On Wednesday, organizers revealed the performer lineup for the 16th annual Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, which takes place June 8-11 in Manchester, Tenn.

While the bill is topped by two bands in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this year’s Bonnaroo looks to be setting its sights on the young festival crowd.

Leading the undercard: electronic dance music stars Major Lazer and Flume, followed by indie-pop trio The xx and Royals hitmaker Lorde. There’s rising rapper Travis Scott, Nashville-based rockers Cage the Elephant and anonymous knob-twiddler Marshmello.

After U2 and the Chili Peppers, the longest-running act in this bunch is the xx, founded in 2005. And you might notice a baby boomer-sized hole in the lineup – a spot that Dead & Company, Billy Joel and Elton John occupied over the last three editions.

Still, Bonnaroo is holding to its traditions. The annual “Superjam” will return, and as always, there’s a fair share of “jam band” rock, roots music and experimental sounds to be had. Nashville country/Americana acts Cam, Margo Price and Aaron Lee Tasjan are among those heading up the road to Manchester.

Bonnaroo takes place June 8-11, 2017 in Manchester, Tenn. 4-day passes are on sale now at www.bonnaroo.com, starting at $299.50 with fees.

Bonnaroo 2017 lineup

U2

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Weeknd

Chance the Rapper

Major Lazer

Flume

The xx

Lorde

Travis Scott

Cage the Elephant

Marshmello

The Head and The Heart

Big Gigantic

Glass Animals

Future Islands

Tory Lanez

Tove Lo

Yellow Claw

Umphrey’s McGee

Portugal. The Man

Crystal Castles

Milky Chance

Tegan & Sara

Cold War Kids

Kaleo

SuperJam

Russ

Jon Bellion

Royal Blood

The Strumbellas

Car Seat Headrest

Michael Kiwanuka

Gallant

D.R.A.M.

Louis the Child

Borgore

Dua Lipa

Nghtmre

Getter

Snails

James Vincent McMorrow

Joseph

Illenium

Flatbush Zombies

Aminé

Claude VonStroke

Francis & The Lights

Margo Price

BadBadNotGood

The Front Bottoms

G Jones

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Greensky Bluegrass

Cam

Bad Suns

Coin

Mandolin Orange

Eden

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

Ookay

Herobust

Kevin Morby

Goldfish

Noname

Leon

Bluegrass SuperJam

Albin Lee Meldau

San Holo

Rezz

Angélique Kidjo

Haywyre

Deap Vally

Hippo Campus

Luke Combs

Vanic

Unlike Pluto

Kaiydo

Ten Fé

Nightly

The Orwells

Stick Figure

Mondo Cozmo

Barclay Crenshaw

Goody Grace

July Talk

Khruangbin

Lucy Dacus

Klangstof

Kevin Abstract

Turkuaz

The Lemon Twigs

Wilderado

Twin Limb

Big Jesus

Twiddle

White Reaper

River Whyless

Alexandra Savior

Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real

Innanet James

Ganja White Night

Welles

Aaron Lee Tasjan