Bruno Mars gifted Michelle Obama a one-of-a-kind jersey at his D.C. concert

The Obamas are having a quite a star-studded weekend.

The same day that former President Obama was spotted with Prince Harry and Joe Biden at the Invictus Games in Toronto, Michelle Obama attended a Bruno Mars concert in D.C. Friday, heading backstage to receive a custom gift from one of her favorite singers.

Mars posted a pair of Instagrams with Michelle, featuring a customized 24K Magic jersey he gifted to the grinning former first lady.

"Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence," Mars wrote on Instagram, before sharing a picture of Obama with his backing-band "squad," the Hooligans.

Last Night in D.C. Mrs. Obama came to the concert and blessed us with her presence #24kmagicworldtour #Hooligans A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

#Squad A post shared by Bruno Mars (@brunomars) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

It's unclear whether younger daughter Sasha Obama or any other guests accompanied Michelle to the Bruno Mars concert, with Barack in Toronto and their older daughter Malia settling in during her first semester at Harvard.

She's a longtime Bruno fan who hosted the artist for a White House performance in 2015 and broke it down to Uptown Funk with Ellen DeGeneres.

PHOTOS | First Lady Michelle Obama's state dinner looks through the years

© 2017 USATODAY.COM