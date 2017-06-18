California police chase gains attention of social media

(Photo: KNBC)

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- It's a chase across the country, but an Orange County, Calif. police pursuit lit up social media on Sunday afternoon.

Aerial footage from KNBC's NewsChopper 4 showed the suspect weaving in and out of traffic for hours while heading into residential neighborhoods and running red lights. At times, he was seen on a phone while others he was apparently smoking a cigarette.

The pursuit began at 4:45 PST but lasted through the afternoon with multiple cautious attempts by police to stop the vehicle. It's unclear if the car, a red Chrysler 300, is stolen.

As of 9:30 p.m. EST, the driver still had not been apprehended.

