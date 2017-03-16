WXIA
Crews battling 5-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh, N.C.

Crews worked to bring a five-alarm fire under control in downtown Raleigh that spread to several buildings

Staff, WRAL , WXIA 12:40 AM. EDT March 17, 2017

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A five-story apartment building that was still under construction in Raleigh, N.C. became consumed in flames, Thursday night. Now crews are working to get the fire under control as it spreads to nearby buildings.

NBC affiliate WRAL reports that the fire was five-alarm and that it spread to another high-rise and nearby roofs by about 10:30 p.m. Officials are unsure if anyone is trapped inside the other buildings but nearby buildings have already been evacuated.

WRAL is updating this story as more details become available.

