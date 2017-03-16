Crews battling 5-alarm fire in downtown Raleigh, N.C.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A five-story apartment building that was still under construction in Raleigh, N.C. became consumed in flames, Thursday night. Now crews are working to get the fire under control as it spreads to nearby buildings.
Massive fire in downtown #Raleigh tonight. I hope everyone in the adjacent buildings is okay pic.twitter.com/33hxBjR4VD— Jay Nakai (@JayNakai) March 17, 2017
NBC affiliate WRAL reports that the fire was five-alarm and that it spread to another high-rise and nearby roofs by about 10:30 p.m. Officials are unsure if anyone is trapped inside the other buildings but nearby buildings have already been evacuated.
Construction crane collapses in the #RaleighFire — via @alfowlfa #Raleigh pic.twitter.com/LVWR8WCpPS— ernesto veles (@erveza) March 17, 2017
WRAL is updating this story as more details become available.
