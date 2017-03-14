Driver rescued after 175-foot drop into N.Y. river gorge

Rescuers on scene of gorge rescue. (Photo: Max Schulte)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was rescued after his vehicle plunged about 175 feet into the Genesee River gorge near Maplewood Park in Rochester Tuesday morning.

The driver, who was not identified, survived the fall, according to the Rochester Fire Department.

The vehicle went over an embankment at Maplewood Drive and Seneca Parkway around 11:15 a.m. ET, according to a 911 caller, another driver, who witnessed the incident, said Lt. Dana Cieslinski of the Rochester Fire Department.

Fire officials at the scene said the man was driving east on Seneca Parkway and missed a curve in the road where the road turns into Maplewood Drive. The vehicle went off the road at the curve, through a fence and into the gorge.

Tire tracks could be seen imprinted in the snow between the road and the fence and embankment.

Rochester Fire's water rescue and ropes rescue units were called to the scene and lowered a firefighter into the gorge. There, they found the vehicle was overturned onto the driver's side and the driver had already gotten out.

The driver had been alone in the vehicle and was walking before being taken to an area hospital for evaluation, Cieslinski said. The extent of the driver's injuries were not immediately known.

Rochester police and firefighters continue to investigate the incident.

Follow Victoria E. Freile and Sarah Taddeo on Twitter: @vfreile and @sjtaddeo

Photos | Winter Storm Stella blasts East Coast

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved