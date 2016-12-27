Ex-'Survivor' contestant gets up to 4 years in prison for child porn

DETROIT — Ex-Survivor TV contestant Michael Skupin was sentenced Tuesday to one to four years in prison after he was convicted in November on four counts of possessing child pornography.

Skupin, 54, of Farmington Hills, was sentenced before Oakland County 6th Circuit Court Judge Wendy Potts, according to a news release from Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette's office. Skupin was also ordered to pay $31,800 in restitution and serve probation for financial crimes relating to a Ponzi scheme investigation that ensnared him on the child pornography charges.

Once out of prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and he'll be restricted from using a computer outside of work purposes, according to the release.

Skupin, appeared during the 2001 season of Survivor II: The Australian Outback and also Survivor: Philippines.

"Today's sentencing is a strong message to those who prey on children: no matter who you are or what you do, we will find you," Schuette said in the release. "The act of downloading and viewing images of children in sexually abusive situations is reprehensible, this behavior re-victimizes the child victims over and over."

Skupin was initially charged by Schuette in February with counts of financial crimes of larceny by conversion and racketeering as well as the child pornography charges.

An investigation began into Skupin after victims from his alleged Ponzi scheme contacted a local news reporter. According to the attorney general's office, Skupin recruited investors and friends to take part in his “gifting scheme” called Pay It Forward.

Victims made cash investments in the scheme and their money would then cycle through a chart in which participants were eventually paid out of other new investors’ money.

According to the attorney general's office, the scheme was discovered when there were no new investors signing up and most people in the scheme lost their money.

Skupin’s laptop was searched in connection with the Ponzi scheme and investigators discovered images of underage children in sexual situations.

Skupin is best known for his appearance in the 2001 Survivor: The Australian Outback, season where he stumbled, fell into a fire and was medically evacuated from the show.

