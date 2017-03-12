Mark Zuckerberg (Photo: Mark Zuckerberg)

CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg visited Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston Sunday, and said that the rest of the country can learn a lot from the church and the community around it.

Zuckerberg posted, where else, on Facebook Sunday night about his experience at the church, which was the site of the 2015 massacre that left nine people dead.

"The Mother Emanuel community, with a tradition of fighting injustice, led the city in setting a tone of calm for the whole nation," Zuckerberg wrote.

He said he later had dinner with city leaders, including the mayor, police chief, and the heads of local non-profits and religious groups.

"They told me one reason the community got through this is they've been building strong bonds for years. The mayor said that you can't wait until a crisis to build community; you need strong community in place when a crisis hits," Zuckerberg noted.

He said he heard from some the flaws of the city, but said overall, the city has been a success about building a stronger community.

"I hope more communities lift up their eyes to see what you have built," he wrote. "It will help them when their hearts are heavy, and it will help us all build stronger communities around the world.

That wasn't the only stop he made in South Carolina. He also stopped by the S.C. Governor's School for the Arts and Humanities in Greenville.

According to the Greenvile News, the billionaire social media guru spent about two hours at the school, enjoying a dance performance, taking a tour of the campus and chatting with a roundtable of students about their dreams for the future.

