Fire damages Tampa elementary school named for Robert E. Lee

Staff, WTSP , WXIA 11:28 PM. EDT September 12, 2017

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa elementary school at the center of a community controversy because it bears the name of Confederate general Robert E. Lee caught fire Tuesday evening.

According to Tampa Fire Rescue spokesman Jason Penny, the call came in shortly after 7 p.m. and quickly escalated to a 3-alarm fire.

No one was inside at the time.

The cause of the fire is unclear.

The school, named after the Confederate general, has been a subject of discussion as district officials consider changing its name, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Officials are in the midst of an 18-month process that could result in a name change next year.

