Firefighter adopts baby he delivered

(Photo: Courtesy of the Hadden family for TODAY)

Five years after the day, a South Carolina firefighter has a blue-eyed daily reminder of a moment that changed his life.

Marc Hadden told TODAY that it was a slow day at the fire station when the call came in - they hadn't gotten another call all day. They learned that a woman was having severe abdominal pain. When Hadden arrived on the scene, he and several other firefighters realized that she was in labor.

"We got her on some oxygen, started some IVs and literally, as we were getting ready to leave the parking lot in the ambulance, my partner said, 'We're about to deliver a baby right here'," Hadden told TODAY.

He said they didn't have any time to prepare.

"Gracie came right out," he told TODAY. "Immediately she was handed to me."

Later in the day, Hadden learned the woman would be putting her newborn up for adoption. TODAY reports the firefighter and his wife had been praying for a third child. So for them, therre was little question as to what they would soon do.

It was just two days later that they took home their new surprise baby, naming her Rebecca Grace Hadden. The couple received full custody in March of 2012.

"She's amazing," Hadden told TODAY. "She takes gymnastics, she's getting ready to start kindergarten next year at the school where my wife teaches. She's a pretty remarkable kid."

Hadden said the young girl already knows her birth story but he saysit may not completely sink in until she's older. But he plans to be there when that day comes.

"She is part of our family and that is abo.utely the way it is," he told TODAY. "We love her."

