For $600: Officers prevent 5-year-old, infant from being sold for sex

(Photo: FBI.gov)

It was a single detail released by the FBI on Thursday, but it was a strong reminder just how horrible human trafficking is.

An agency statement on Operation Cross Country announced the recovery of 84 sexually exploited children - among them were a 3-month-old girl and her 5-year-old sister who almost faced a disturbing fate.

Authorities said that a "friend" who was staying with a family made a deal with an undercover officer. That deal involved selling the children for sex in exchange for $600.

SELLING GIRLS: Sex traffickers are targeting American children

“The threat of child sex trafficking is something the FBI works on every single day,” said Calvin Shivers, special agent in charge of the Denver Division. “Operation Cross Country gives us the opportunity to shine a light on this threat and to educate the public.”

The operation spanned across the United States and nabbed 120 traffickers. In Georgia, authorities made 60 arrests, including 58 in Atlanta and 2 in Savannah. Four juveniles were recovered in the state -- 3 in Atlanta, and 1 in Augusta.

Browser does not support iframes.

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 WXIA-TV