Former AG Eric Holder honored by Rep. John Lewis

Eric Holder, Former U.S. Attorney General attends the 2016 "Tina Brown Live Media's American Justice Summit" at Gerald W. Lynch Theatre on January 29, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder is being honored for his service to the cause of civil rights.

Holder is scheduled to receive the award from the Washington Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs on Wednesday. U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat and a civil rights leader, will present the award to Holder during a luncheon in downtown Washington.

Holder served as attorney general for six years under President Barack Obama. Under his leadership, the Justice Department intervened aggressively to reform police departments that were accused of misconduct against African-Americans.

The Washington Lawyers' Committee is a nonprofit founded in 1968 to provide pro bono legal services to address discrimination and poverty in the Washington areas.

