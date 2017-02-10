Founder of Little Caesars Mike Ilitch dies at age 87

Michael Ilitch, owner of the Detroit Tigers celebrates with the AMerican League Championship trophy after the Tigers won 6-3 against the Oakland Athletics during Game Four of the American League Championship Series October 14, 2006 at Comerica Park. (Photo: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images, 2006 Getty Images)

DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers owner Mike Ilitch, who founded the Little Caesars Pizza empire, has died. He was 87.

Family spokesman Doug Kuiper says Ilitch died Friday at a hospital in Detroit.

Ilitch and his wife opened their first Little Caesars restaurant in suburban Detroit in 1959, and the business eventually grew into the world's largest carry-out pizza chain.

Ilitch paid a reported $8 million for the Detroit Red Wings 1982, and the team won at least four championships under his ownership.

A decade later, Ilitch paid $85 million for the Detroit Tigers and began pumping money into player salaries. The Tigers advanced to the World Series in 2006, but lost to the St. Louis Cardinals.

