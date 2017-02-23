Fox News Channel and radio host Alan Colmes passed away February 23 after a brief illness at the age of 66. (AP) (Photo: WXIA)

Fox News Channel confirmed Thursday morning that long-time Fox News commentator Alan Colmes has passed away at the age of 66 after a brief illness.

His wife, Jocelyn Crowley issued a statement Thursday morning.

Alan Colmes passed away this morning after a brief illness. He was 66-years-old. He leaves his adoring and devoted wife, Jocelyn Elise Crowley. He was a great guy, brilliant, hysterical, and moral. He was fiercely loyal, and the only thing he loved more than his work was his life with Jocelyn. He will be missed. The family has asked for privacy during this very difficult time.

Colmes' career began in stand-up comedy before moving to broadcast radio, eventually honing his craft at a number of legacy news and talk radio stations across the Northeast, including WMCA, WABC and WNBC in New York City. When WNBC went off the air for the final time on October 7, 1988, Colmes' voice was the last one heard.

Colmes was known to Fox News audiences as the liberal half of the channel's long-running Hannity and Colmes primetime talk show which ran from the launch of Fox News Channel in 1996 through 2009. After their joint show ended, Colmes appeared on the channel regularly, most often on the program Fox News Watch, but also appearing on other Fox News programs.

In addition to his television work on Fox News Channel, Colmes returned to talk radio, with a daily syndicated program on Fox News Talk Radio, which was syndicated on local radio stations and Sirius XM Satellite Radio.

Colmes was the author of the 2003 book Red, White & Liberal: How Left is Right and Right is Wrong, and its follow-up volume, Thank the Liberals For Saving America (and why you should). Both books offer his take on the liberal-conservative divide, his perception on the Supreme Court, so-called liberal media bias, his perception that the Founding Fathers were progressives and other political musings.

