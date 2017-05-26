Ga. father tells Ariana Grande 'take care of you first' in touching letter

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 13: In this handout photo provided by Jones Crow, Ariana Grande attends Tiffany & Co.'s unveiling of the newly renovated Beverly Hills store on October 13, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo: Handout/Getty Images) (Photo: Handout, Custom)

Ariana Grande posted a despondent tweet hours after a man bombed her Manchester, England, concert.

"Broken," typed the pop star, "from the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words."

Her grief-stricken statement has been retweeted more than 1.1 million times in the aftermath of the Monday bombing, which killed 22 people and injured dozens more. But Patrick Millsaps wasn't willing to let the pop star carry the burden. In an open letter, the father of three girls from Georgia told her, "You don't have a dadgum thing to apologize for."

Millsaps' three lessons of "redneck love from the daddy of daughters" quickly went viral, getting more than 23,000 retweets and earning calls for father of the year.

He suggested she take the time and the steps before a return, no matter what they were.

"Spend time with your God, your family and your friends who will give you space and support when you need it," he said. "Hell, go lick as many freaking donuts as you want. Girl, you deserve it!"

Before signing off as "Morgan, Alison & Kendall's Daddy," he left a moving final message.

"So there you go, unsolicited advice from a fat dude in Georgia who loves his daughters and appreciate (sic) that there are people like you in the world," he said. "Take care of you first. Your fans aren't going anywhere."

Grande announced Friday she'd return to Manchester to play a benefit concert for the victims of the tragedy.

