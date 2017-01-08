Here's why Evan Rachel Wood's Golden Globes suit is so inspiring

The full look. (Photo: Frazer Harrison, Getty Images)

Evan Rachel Wood didn't just make a fashion statement with her custom Altuzarra suit at the Golden Globes; she also made a political one.

The Westworld actress explained to USA TODAY that she's ditching dresses for this year's awards season, to show young girls that formal wear for women doesn't just include flowing gowns.

"I decided early in the year not to wear any dresses to awards shows to be a gentle reminder to young girls and women that you're not required one if you don't want to, to really be yourself and that your worth is more than the dresses that you wear," she said.

As Wood explained to Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, two unconventional menswear icons inspired her evening's suit: David Bowie and Marlene Dietrich.

“I’ve worn a dress every time. I love dresses," she said. "I want to make sure that young girls and women know they aren’t a requirement."

In fact, nearly every public appearance Wood has made lately has been in sleek jumpsuits or colorful suits: navy blue Jonathan Simkhai at the BAFTA Tea Party, gold-starred Alberta Ferretti at W Magazine's Best Performances Party, another black Altuzarra suit at the Critics' Choice Awards and a red Wolf and Badger three-piece on Fallon.

In addition to her sartorial activism, Wood has spoken openly about identifying as bisexual in the years since she publicly came out in 2010. "I have battled with myself most of my life because I wasn't gay or straight enough," she wrote on Twitter last year. "I used to think I would never be happy."

"Point being, it's ok. We do exist. Don't let anyone make you feel unworthy. No one knows your journey but you. #BisexualAwareness."

