Hooters to open new chain with male servers

PHOENIX - Hooters is taking on a new direction. The franchise is opening a new restaurant called Hoots in Cicero, Illinois, about 23 miles west of Chicago.
It will feature both male and female servers. They will forgo their iconic uniforms. Servers won’t go to guests’ tables; instead, they'll order at the counter.
The menu for Hoots will be a scaled-down version of Hooters' to follow fast-casual trends.
(© 2017 KPNX)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs