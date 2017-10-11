Hospital waiving costs for some Las Vegas shooting victims

Sherri Camperchioli and Jordan Cassel, volunteers from Las Vegas, staple photos of the mass shooting victims on 58 crosses artist Greg Zanis of Aurora, Illinois, constructed. (Photo: Tom Tingle/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK)

LAS VEGAS -- Some Las Vegas shooting victims may have their bills covered by one of the main hospitals that treated patients, according to a report from Newsweek.

The magazine reports that University Medical Center, which treated more than 100 patients, said it received donations to help cover out-of-pocket expenses and uninsured patients injured in the shooting.

A spokesperson for the hospital told Newsweek that they hope to cover as much of the uninsured expenses as possible - though it's still not clear just how many patients were without insurance.

The Las Vegas shooting stands as the largest mass shooting in modern U.S. history leaving nearly 60 dead and hundreds injured.

Newsweek, speaking with experts, said that even with initial treatment waived, the shooting would still result in millions of dollars in expenses. The generosity of the public and hospital are humbling but thankfully not without precedent.

The Orlando Sentinel reported previously that Orlando Health and Florida Hospital would not bill survivors of the Pulse nightclub shooting. And some health insurance provided waived costs for Boston Bombing victims according to the Boston Globe.





