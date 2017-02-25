Is the slime craze causing a run on Elmer's glue?

Glue is a main ingredient in the kids craft "slime." (Photo: cudger, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Has a kids crafting craze brought glue makers to their knees?

Parents across the country are reporting a shortage of glue in stores and many are naming the simple, do-it-yourself "slime" as the culprit.

The main ingredient in slime — an undeniably fun, droopy, pliable substance made in a bowl — is white glue such as the kind made by Elmer's. Recipes found on Pinterest show the recipe for a good slime is glue, water and the multipurpose cleaner Borax.

News outlets such as CNBC and Woman's Day are blaming the craze on Pinterest and other social media, which are spreading recipes with different colors and purposes. Think "Unicorn Poop" slime, Valentine's Day slime and "Pot-o-Gold" slime.

There's an Elmer's glue shortage at all craft stores because kids are making slime by the gallons#BlamePintrest — Stephanie (@StephCalderon80) February 12, 2017

Stores can't keep glue on the shelves because so many kids are making slime...mine included. #5StoresAndCounting #ScienceFairProblems pic.twitter.com/bhgkJXiMlK — Shari Diaz (@NailahRaqs) February 22, 2017

Thanks @officialacmoore Tons of glue!! You made my little girl happy and saved her science fair project #slimechronicles #7storeslater pic.twitter.com/wgnlvKN0yO — Shari Diaz (@NailahRaqs) February 25, 2017

I think we bought the last 4 bottles of glue in NE OH for @NikkiDiehm. Seriously, what is going on w/ glue shortage? It can't be just slime. pic.twitter.com/E2HycFkDOQ — Amy Roediger (@AmyRoediger) February 13, 2017

@Elmers Help!Theres a glue shortage in NJ!Im a SpEd teacher working on a bottle cap mural w/my kiddos & cant find #schoolglue anywhere! pic.twitter.com/7tvriQFsst — Megan D'Arienzo (@megandarienzo) February 13, 2017

Parents are posting news of shortages on Twitter. A store in Kansas couldn't keep glue on shelves, reported KWCH12. CNBC said stores in New Jersey have seen a spike in glue demand.

CNBC also reported Elmer's glue sales improved during the second of half of 2016 because of the trend. An effort to reach Elmer's was not immediately returned. However, a company spokeswoman told CNBC that Elmer's is bolstering production. The Elmer's website already has its own recipes for sports, dinosaur and snow slimes.

Follow Sean Rossman on Twitter: @SeanRossman

Sean Rossman (@SeanRossman) | Twitter

(© 2017 USA TODAY)