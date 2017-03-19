La. deputy killed in struggle with suspect

(Photo: Courtesy of East Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office)

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. -- A Louisiana sheriff's office is mourning the death of one of its own after he was killed while attempting to apprehend a suspect.

In a release posted to social media, officials said that the incident happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday as two East Batton Rouge deputies entered a barber shop while investigating a rape allegation.

While inside the business deputies struggled with a suspect and the alterncation soon led to gunfire.

One deputy, later identified as 43-year-old Sgt. Shawn Anderson, was taken to the hospital but died of his injuries. The suspect was also taken to a local hospital for treatment. Louisiana State Police are now in charge of the shooting investigation.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve for one of our brothers,” Sheriff Sid Gautreaux stated in a media release. “We ask for your continued prayers and support during this difficult time as we mourn the loss and honor the memory of Sgt. Shawn Anderson.”

Anderson had been with the department since 1999 and worked in various divisions including the Parish Prison, narcotics unit, K-9 unit, emergency services unit, maritime response team and SWAT. He also received an award in 2010 for saving a woman on a local bridge and was recognized for serving more than 60 high risk warrants in 2013 as part of SWAT with no shots fired or injuries.

In 2016 he was also recognized for delivering a baby on the side of the road.

Browser does not support iframes.

© 2017 WXIA-TV