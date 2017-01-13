Lady Liberty depicted as woman of color on U.S. currency for first time

(Photo: Courtesy U.S. Mint)

KUSA - For the first time in American history, Lady Liberty will be a woman of color.

NBC News reports that the U.S. Mint unveiled a new $100 coin Thursday featuring Lady Liberty as a black woman.



Treasury & Mint officials unveiled the 2017 American Liberty High Relief Gold Coin! https://t.co/HkfcPN5Enq #USMint225 @USTreasury pic.twitter.com/0ShGHPn5oF — United States Mint (@usmint) January 12, 2017

The new 24-karat coin will be released in April.

Future Lady Liberty depictions will reflect Asian Americans, Hispanic Americans, Indian Americans and other cultures “to reflect the cultural and ethnic diversity of the United States.”

h/t: NBC News

