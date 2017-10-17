Madame Tussauds unveils Donald Trump statue in Berlin

A wax artist puts the finishing touches on a life-like statue of President Donald Trump at Madame Tussauds in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday, October, 17, 2017. (Photo: NBC News)

President Donald Trump made a surprise appearance in Berlin, Germany on Tuesday - sort of.

The wax statue makers of world-famous, Madame Tussauds have unveiled their latest creation - a life-size wax likeness of President Trump - which was put on display at the Berlin location.

The statue showcases some of the president's more recognizable features such as his trademark hairstyle and popular "thumbs up" hand gesture.

A spokeswoman for Madame Tussauds Berlin said the decision to replicate the president in wax was due to a number of requests they were getting from museum visitors. The U.S. president has been at the top of the list for about the last 14 months.

The wax statue was developed in cooperation with the White House and the museum dedicated 16 wax artists to the project.

The White House supplied the museum with measurements and consulted with them on things such as wardrobe and posture.

When asked by a reporter if the museum worries about vandalism or theft of such a globally notable figure, the spokesperson said they are not adding extra security measures and nothing has ever happened to any of their wax figures - even the controversial ones.

As far as Museum Placement, Trump's figure stands to face a smiling President Barack Obama.

