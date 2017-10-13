Man finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt

Jimmie Smith found his $24.1 million ticket just two days before it expired. (Photo: New York Lottery)

NEW YORK -- An old shirt in New Jersey has left a man $24 million richer.

WNBC in New York reports that a New Jersey Man checked the shirt after watching a news report and found a winning lottery ticket stuffed inside. The May 23 ticket was just two days from its expiration date.

The New York Lottery released the man's name on Wednesday. The retired security guard told lottery officials he's been buying lottery tickets in his home state and New York since the 1960s but rarely rushes to see if he's won.

That may change in the future. In the meantime, he plans to receive the payout over a 26-year time period.

