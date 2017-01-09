Man Rapes, Kills Teen Girl, Victim's Mom Helps Him Dismember Body: Police
A Montgomery County mother is now charged in connection with the killing and dismemberment of her adopted teenage daughter. NBC10's Lauren Mayk has the latest on the new charges filed Sunday morning.
KPNX 1:19 PM. EST January 09, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Big winners at 2017 Golden Globe Awards
-
Meryl Streep accepts lifetime achievement award at Golden Globes
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death
-
Parents caught off guard by school closures
-
Three dead in fiery southwest Atlanta crash
-
Multiple dead in SW Atlanta crash
-
Three Clayton firefighters move from gridiron to saving lives
-
WXIA Breaking News
-
Georgia: Flu cases up; one death reported
-
Brenda's Last Word at 11 p.m.
More Stories
-
Brenda Wood passes 11 p.m. torch to Shiba RussellJan. 9, 2017, 8:55 a.m.
-
Forsyth Co. deputy shoots man at RV Park, GBI investigatesJan. 9, 2017, 3:50 a.m.
-
Firefighters battle large building fire in DeKalb Co.Jan. 9, 2017, 6:50 a.m.