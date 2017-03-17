Man wanted in teen's kidnapping faces new charges

NASHVILLE, Ga. -- A man wanted in a Tennessee kidnapping that spawned a nationwide Amber Alert is now on the state's 10 most wanted list facing new charges.

Police believe 50-year-old Tad Cummings kidnapped the 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas and is armed.

Nashville NBC affiliate WSMV said Cummings now faces new charges of aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact with a minor.

During a press conference on Friday, Cummings's wife urged him to return home and said that she was heartbroken for the family of the teen - not seen since Monday. Officials fear she is in imminent danger. As of Friday, however, officials had received no credible reports of sightings.

Officials believe the two are traveling in a silver 2015 Nissan Rogue with a Tennessee license plate reading 976-ZPT. Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

