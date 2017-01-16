WXIA
Close

Martin Luther King III calls MLK Day meeting with Trump 'very constructive'

On MLK Day, President-elect Trump meets with Martin Luther King III (NBC VIDEO)

David Jackson , USA TODAY , WXIA 9:34 PM. EST January 16, 2017

Donald Trump marked the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday Monday by meeting with Martin Luther King III, the son of the civil rights icon.

 

 

Trump himself tweeted about the holiday: "Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!"

 

 

The two met at Trump Tower in New York, but the simple fact that the two met, on MLK Day, drew both praise and condemnation. The meeting lit up social media.

"Trump chose today to use MLK's own child as a prop to serve Trump's personal interests," one user wrote.

"This is what was needed to bring people together!  Hopefully John Lewis and other Democrats on the hill will follow the lead of MLKIII," wrote another.

After their private meeting, during which King III said he discussed voter registration and turnout with the President-elect, spoke briefly to the media. He called the discussion "very constructive."

"The goal is to bring America together, and Americans," King III said. "We, we are a great nation.  But we must become a greater nation.  And what my father represented, my mother represented through her life, what I hope I'm trying to do is always bring people together."

On the same day in Atlanta, another of Dr. King's children, Bernice King, spoke of fighting Trump's agenda but also of reconciliation. She outlined a two-year project that will try to bridge the nation's divisions of race, economics and class, just what King III said Trump told him he hopes to do.

"Well certainly he said that, that he is going to represent Americans. He said that over and over again, and I think that we will continue to evaluate that," King III said. "But I think also we have to consistently engage with pressure, public pressure.  It doesn't happen automatically."

The meeting comes four days before Trump's swearing-in as the nation's 45th president, and amid a dispute with another civil rights figure, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Over the weekend, Lewis described Trump as an illegitimate president, citing Russian efforts to sabotage Hillary Clinton's campaign during the presidential campaign; Trump fired back on Twitter, calling Lewis "all talk" and "no action." Several across the country and right here in Atlanta came to Lewis' defense after the online feud.

Photos | Celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.'s history

(© 2017 WXIA)

WXIA

Dems call for ouster of commissioner who called Lewis 'racist pig'

WXIA

John Lewis books sell out after Trump's tweets

WXIA

Transcript: Rep. John Lewis' appearance on NBC's 'Meet The Press'

WXIA

Chorus of local leaders respond to Trump's comments on Lewis

WXIA

Social media explodes, local reaction strong to Trump-Lewis feud

WXIA

Georgia voters pick sides in Trump v. Lewis tiff

WXIA

Trump fires back at Lewis, says district is crime ridden, in horrible shape

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories