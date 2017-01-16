Martin Luther King III calls MLK Day meeting with Trump 'very constructive'

(Drew Angerer, Getty Images)

Donald Trump marked the Martin Luther King Jr., holiday Monday by meeting with Martin Luther King III, the son of the civil rights icon.

Today we observe the birthday of #MartinLutherKing - @realDonaldTrump will meet with Martin Luther King III to discuss his legacy #MLKDAY — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) January 16, 2017

Trump himself tweeted about the holiday: "Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!"

Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2017

The two met at Trump Tower in New York, but the simple fact that the two met, on MLK Day, drew both praise and condemnation. The meeting lit up social media.

"Trump chose today to use MLK's own child as a prop to serve Trump's personal interests," one user wrote.

"This is what was needed to bring people together! Hopefully John Lewis and other Democrats on the hill will follow the lead of MLKIII," wrote another.

After their private meeting, during which King III said he discussed voter registration and turnout with the President-elect, spoke briefly to the media. He called the discussion "very constructive."

"The goal is to bring America together, and Americans," King III said. "We, we are a great nation. But we must become a greater nation. And what my father represented, my mother represented through her life, what I hope I'm trying to do is always bring people together."

On the same day in Atlanta, another of Dr. King's children, Bernice King, spoke of fighting Trump's agenda but also of reconciliation. She outlined a two-year project that will try to bridge the nation's divisions of race, economics and class, just what King III said Trump told him he hopes to do.

"Well certainly he said that, that he is going to represent Americans. He said that over and over again, and I think that we will continue to evaluate that," King III said. "But I think also we have to consistently engage with pressure, public pressure. It doesn't happen automatically."

The meeting comes four days before Trump's swearing-in as the nation's 45th president, and amid a dispute with another civil rights figure, U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

Over the weekend, Lewis described Trump as an illegitimate president, citing Russian efforts to sabotage Hillary Clinton's campaign during the presidential campaign; Trump fired back on Twitter, calling Lewis "all talk" and "no action." Several across the country and right here in Atlanta came to Lewis' defense after the online feud.

