Michael Che calls Trump a 'cheap cracker' on 'Saturday Night Live,' sparking backlash

Two words: "cheap cracker."

That's the insult going viral after Saturday Night Live's season premiere, courtesy of Weekend Update co-host Michael Che, who lobbed the insult at President Trump during a segment about the administration's response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

Che began by mocking Trump's Twitter attacks on the mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had criticized his administration's relief efforts to the island.

"Oh, really, Donald? You (expletive)," Che said. "Was she nasty to you? How nasty? Are you shaking?

“This isn’t that complicated, man,” Che continued, comparing Trump's response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to Puerto Rico. “It’s hurricane relief and people need help. You just did this for white people — twice. Do the same thing: Go tell Melania to put on her flood heels, get some bottled water, some food, pack up some extra Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl T-shirts, and write them a check with our money, you cheap cracker."

Social media exploded with divisive reactions to the segment, with many Twitter users agreeing with Che's comments and declaring him the winner of the SNL premiere.

The Washington Post even called the clip "SNL's Kanye West moment," comparing it to Kanye West's now-infamous statement during a Katrina telethon, when he announced, “George Bush doesn't care about black people."

Many others called Che a racist, questioning whether he should be fired for the inflammatory comments.

"Michael Che is a racist," wrote Twitter user New Era. "How is it okay to call a white person a cracka?"

Still others criticized the show for not going far enough to condemn Trump.

"LOL @ everyone praising #SNL for badmouthing Donald Trump, forgetting that time when they let him host an entire episode & dance to Drake," tweeted NPR host Sam Sanders.

