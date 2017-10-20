10,000 vets, active-duty military offered free tickets to upcoming movie

(Photo: Francois Duhamel, COPYRIGHT © 2017 STORYTELLER DISTRIBUTION CO., LLC)

Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres are teaming up to give away 10,000 free movie tickets to U.S veterans and active-duty service members.

The promotion provided 25 service members - per screening location - with free admission to the preview screening of DreamWorks Pictures' "Thank You for Your Service" - a movie about the struggles of returning to civilian life after war.

The movie follows a group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq that struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

“Once we began a discussion with AMC about how we could embody the spirit and message of 'Thank You for Your Service,' they stepped up to the plate in a major way,” said Jim Orr, executive vice president and general sales manager of Universal Pictures. “We are honored that up to 10,000 U.S. veterans and active service members will be among the first to experience this riveting film from our partners at DreamWorks.”

Browser does not support iframes.

Tickets are provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at the 400 AMC locations showing the preview screening on Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. Each guest must present a valid government-issued military I.D. to receive one free ticket.

“'Thank You for Your Service' reminds us all of the tremendous sacrifice made by America’s servicemembers and their families,” said Elizabeth Frank, executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer with AMC Theatres.

More information about the screenings can be found at www.ThankYouForYourService.com.

The film officially opens the day after the preview screening on Oct. 27.

© 2017 WXIA-TV