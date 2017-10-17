2 sailors found dead in same Ga. home days apart; overdoses possible

(Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Joe Painter/Released, Public Domain)

KINGSLAND, Ga. -- Police in southeast Georgia are investigating after two active-duty sailors were found dead in the same off-based home on different days - both of possible drug overdoses.

The first of the victims was found on Oct. 12 around 5 p.m. in Kingsland, Georgia - a small town adjacent to the Naval Station Kings Bay submarine base.

According to a report filed by the Kingsland Police Department, it was a shipmate who discovered the body of Petty Officer First Class Brian Thomas Jarrell after the victim's wife reported him missing from an Orlando amusement park. The wife apparently said that Jarrell had gotten sick and left the park to return to their hotel room. But when she didn't find him, she filed a missing person's report and called his friend, Logan Reed Meacham who began a search back in Camden County.

And that's where he and other shipmates made a tragic find after spotting the victim's car in front of a home on Spinnaker Circle - nearly 175 miles away from the park. Meacham called another sailor, Petty Officer Second Class Ty Bell, who gave them permission to enter the home through the garage and went inside to find Jarrell face down on a bed in the back of the home.

He was pronounced dead by the coroner.

On Monday, Bell was found unresponsive by another group of sailors at the same home laying on a couch and clutching his phone. Emergency crews arrived and tried to revive the sailor with electrodes but he was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

U.S. Navy Chief Anthony Bayless was at the scene when police arrived and said that he had sent two sailors to check in Bell when he didn't report for duty. Responders said that a "white foamy substance coming from his nose when he was found.

A U.S. military official told NBC that both deaths are being investigated as suspected drug overdoses and that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service is assisting.

The Navy is also conducting a drug testing sweep of all Kings Bay area commands, reviewing drug testing policies and putting out guidance on the execution of drug programs and prevention resources.

"Navy's policy on drug abuse is 'zero tolerance'," the military branch said in a press release. "Navy members determined to be using, possessing, promoting, manufacturing, or distributing drugs and/or drug abuse paraphernalia are subject to appropriate accountability measures and to mandatory processing."

