93-year-old Harmonica Pete performs national anthem

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
McDonald's giving away special Big Mac sauce
-
Caregiver in assault video arrested
-
Former Georgia Gov. pays tribute to Eddie Long
-
Residents: New stadium reflection 'blinding'
-
Mother killed in chase; child hurt
-
Married in middle school: Florida girl a 'bride' at 13
-
Mother killed in chase; 7-year-old girl hurt
-
Mixed verdict in Wimbush child cruelty case
-
President Trump makes first weekly statement
-
President Trump's foreign policy
More Stories
-
Family allowed to leave, status of fourth detainee…Jan 28, 2017, 6:05 p.m.
-
Rise Up rally set for Sunday as Falcons fly to HoustonJan 28, 2017, 1:50 p.m.
-
One killed in SW Atlanta shooting; another injuredJan 28, 2017, 2:16 a.m.