Cobb County honors Skip Wells by renaming local park

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
WFAA Breaking News
-
Inside the alleged human trafficking Sandy Springs mansion
-
RAW VIDEO: April the giraffe gets a bite to eat
-
Is There A Doctor On Board? (NBC Video)
-
911 call leads to raid on $1M home
-
Deadly shooting near Loganville
-
Tom Price on Meet the Press (NBC)
-
Stranger buys $749 plane ticket for distraught father's toddler
-
AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home
-
Mother Decapitated: Son's 911 Call Released
More Stories
-
Park renamed to honor slain Marine, Skip WellsMar 13, 2017, 1:34 a.m.
-
Kordell Stewart awarded $3 million in damages from bloggerMar 12, 2017, 10:27 a.m.
-
Sisters of Struggle: Being a ‘Diamond Kitty'Mar 10, 2017, 4:09 p.m.