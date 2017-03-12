Park renamed to honor slain Marine, Skip Wells

Marine Skip Wells (Photo: 11Alive, WXIA)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. -- Members of the Cobb County community found yet another way to honor a local Marine who lost his life in an ambush attack in Tennessee in 2015.

The county honored Marine Lance Corporal Squire "Skip" Wells, on Sunday by renaming Bells Ferry Park in his honor. Organizers said that Wells spent many hours at the park as a child and enjoyed spending time there with his family and friends. So to those who knew him, it was a fitting tribute.

The new sign was unveiled at 1 p.m. by county commissioners as well as members of the Patriot Guard and the Cobb County Department of Public Safety.

It's just the latest of many tributes to the Sprayberry High School graduate who touched many lives in the community before making the ultimate sacrifice on American soil.

While in Congress, current Health and Human Services Secretary, Tom Price, sponsored legislation to rename the Sandy Plains Road post office after Wells.

Wells was one of five killed in an attack on a Navy Reserve Center and military recruiting center in Chattanooga, Tenn. on July 16, 2015.

