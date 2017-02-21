What to know about new national security advisor Gen. McMaster

US Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster looks on as US President Donald Trump announces him as his national security adviser at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 20, 2017. NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM, This content is subject to copyright.)

The president announced the nation’s new National Security Advisor would be retired Army Lt. General H. R. McMaster.

He replaces retired Lt. General Michael Flynn who resigned in a cloud of controversy over conversations with Russia. Read more, here.

Here are five things to know about General McMaster who is praised by both political parties.

EDUCATION

McMaster holds a doctoral degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, he is a decorated combat veteran whose innovative leadership in counterinsurgency helped secure the restive city of Tal Afar in Iraq from Sunni insurgents in 2005.

In Iraq, McMaster placed his troops in small outposts in the northern Iraqi town in an effort to protect the population and he worked closely with local leaders to overcome sectarian rivalries. The tactics worked, the population came around to support his brigade and began turning on al-Qaeda militants.

RECENT WORK

He is the director of the Army Capabilities Integration Center, an internal think tank that looks at future threats and how to deal with them.

He is also Deputy Commanding General, Futures, at the Army’s Training and Doctrine Command.

ACCLAIM

“The architect of the future U.S. Army”

McMaster was named a TIME 100 most influential person in the world in 2014. He was called “the architect of the future U.S. Army” in the accompanying piece written by retired Lt. Gen. Dave Barno, who commanded U.S. and allied forces in Afghanistan from 2003 to 2005.

“Major General Herbert Raymond McMaster might be the 21st century Army’s pre-eminent warrior-thinker,” Barno wrote. “Recently tapped for his third star, H.R. is also the rarest of soldiers — one who has repeatedly bucked the system and survived to join its senior ranks.”

THE AUTHOR

The book he wrote as a young major – “Dereliction of Duty: Lyndon Johnson, Robert McNamara, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the lies that led to Vietnam” – is on the Marine Corps’ required reading list. More, here.

ACTIVISM

In more recent years, McMaster has been outspoken in his criticism of budget cuts foisted on the Army and other services following disagreements between Republicans and former President Obama on taxes and spending. In April, he told lawmakers that the Army was being forced to cut spending on modernization so that it could keep soldiers battle ready.

“These land forces have to have mobility, they have to have protection, they have to have lethality,” McMaster said at an April 5 hearing. “A lot of times you’ll hear the term ‘light and nimble.’ Well, Richard Simmons is light and nimble, and we don’t send him to go do harm to somebody.”

Advanced weapons mean the Army’s main armored vehicles, the Bradley Fighting Vehicle and Abrams tank, “will soon be obsolete,” he said. The Army has no plans to replace either vehicle.

