Mother of 6 killed by suspected drunk driver after visiting premature twins

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. -- She was driving home from visiting her two premature twin babies when a suspected drunk driver took her life.

Now, a Santa Clarita Valley family is receiving help from across the country to honor 37-year-old Katie Evans's memory.

KTLA reports that Evans was on her way back from a visit to see her newborn daughters Hannah and Sarah - not even 8 weeks old yet - on Friday when tragedy struck. Evans was pronounced dead at the scene after she was hit head-on by another car that lost control after sideswiping another vehicle.

The two babies were the newest additions to a family that already had four other children. Now the same family has lost one member.

Katie's husband Jacob told the station that they had been married for 15 years and that he had people over when he broke the news to his children that their mother was gone.

As for the driver believed responsible, The Signal of Santa Clarita Valley reports that the driver has been booked on charges of misdemeanor DUI and released pending further investigation.

The newspaper reports that there were alcohol containers in the vehicle.

Since Evans's death, a fundraising page to cover expenses for the family has raised more than $230,000 - far more than their original $100,000 goal.

In a recent update, the author of the page also announced that the two infant babies continue to do well and have gained weight. So while the family struggles through the loss of their mother, they also take some comfort in knowing the babies she loved so much are pulling through.

