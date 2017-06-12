NASA to try 6th time to launch colorful rocket Monday

A Black Brant IX sounding rocket takes off Tuesday, May 16, from Wallops Flight Facility. (Photo: Submitted image)

The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket from Wallops Flight Facility has been rescheduled for Monday, June 12.

Sunday's planned launch, the fifth attempt for this mission, was canceled because of boats in the launch range hazard area, according to NASA. Those boats were affecting the ability to test a new ampoule ejection system, NASA said.

Monday's launch window is from 9:04 to 9:19 p.m. EDT.

When the rocket does take off, the blue-green and red clouds should be visible from New York south to North Carolina, NASA said.

The flight is designed to test a new system of deploying the clouds, which are used in studying the ionosphere and aurora, scientists say.

Previously, the clouds could only be released in the immediate area of the payload. This time, a new ejection system will fire canisters, each about the size of a soda can, between 6 and 12 miles away from the main payload.

The canisters are set to be deployed between four and five and a half minutes after launch. The clouds help scientists on the ground visually track particle motions in space. Scientists will use ground cameras based at Wallops and Duck, North Carolina, to monitor the results.

Using the new deployment method should allow scientists to study the particles over a much wider area, NASA said in a previous news release.

The vapor "tracers" consist of chemicals such as barium, strontium and cupric-oxide. They are to be released at altitudes 96-124 miles high and pose "absolutely no hazard" to residents along the mid-Atlantic coast, officials say.

The NASA Visitor Center at Wallops will open at 8 p.m. Monday for viewing the flight.

Live coverage of the mission is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. on the Wallops Ustream site.

Launch updates also are available on the Wallops Facebook and Twitter sites.

