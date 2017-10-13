'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette reveals she was raped in high school

'NCIS' actress Pauley Perrette came forward Friday to share her own story of sexual assault. (Photo: Charley Gallay, Getty Images for The Trevor Project)

NCIS star Pauley Pauley Perrette shared her own story of sexual assault — and the impact of keeping it a secret for so long.

"I never met THAT Harvey Weinstein," she wrote in an essay posted to Twitter Friday. "but I sure know him. In different shapes, sizes and names."

Perrette revealed, "I lost my virginity in a rape when I was 15, by a football player. That's the 'power guy' in high school. And you know what I said? What I did? Nothing."

She says the assault resulted in a "series of abusive relationships, terrible self-worth, and self-blame, dismissing a few groping incidents, allowing myself to be bullied by a powerful man for way too long in a work environment until I finally said enough and took no more words from anyone, including myself that being complacent was 'good behavior.'"

Perrette, who just began her 15th and final season on NCIS, does not specify at which point in her career the bullying happened.

One of the abusive relationships she alludes to was with her first husband, Canadian actor/musician/DJ Francis "Coyote" Shivers, to whom she was married from 2000 to 2004 and has previously accused of physical, sexual and emotional torment. (They divorced in 2006.)

Speaking to Fox News then, she recalled a judge telling her she “could either have a restraining order or live there with him. Because of my fear of him, I left. I grabbed my two dogs, my cat and my laptop and I ran.”

In Friday's essay, Perrette called herself a "good girl" who trusts people, but vowed, "If you assault me in any way, I'll put you in your rightful place and deal with the consequences later. DO NOT MESS WITH ME."

She reiterated what the world has been reminded of this week: "These awful sexual assault revelations are not only common in the entertainment industry but everywhere. In every school, office and unfortunately, households."

She offered her support to the survivors coming forward now and those who "haven't found your voice yet." She reassured them, "We were scared as hell, too. These predators must be stopped and we must start respecting each other's humanity and dismissing the illusion of power that makes abusers think they are untouchable."

I never met THAT Harvey Weinstein But I sure do know him. In different shapes, sizes and names... pic.twitter.com/nXqkxUOLSz — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 13, 2017

