Nick Cannon defends Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve incident

Nick Cannon is standing up for ex-wife Mariah Carey, whose New Year’s Eve performance has become infamous.

He told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday, “I’m a conspiracy theorist. I think the government did that. They set her up.”

Cannon said he’s seen Carey since she was “humiliated” on the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage. And he agrees with Ryan Seacrest that the singer “can do no wrong.”

“Anyone who knows about performing and having inner ears: Things like that can go wrong on live television,” Cannon said. “I think she kinda got a little flustered, but being the diva that she is, she said, ‘I’m just gonna walk around and pose for seven minutes.’”

Also in the interview on Ellen, Cannon talked about why he wears turbans (“it’s a cultural thing), his Christmas hospital visit and his new son on the way.

