Obamas' flight to Palm Springs diverted because of weather

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will not land at Palm Springs International Airport on Friday as planned after their plane was diverted due to inclement weather, according to airport executive director Tom Nolan .

The plane had not landed at the airport by 4:45 p.m., about six hours after the couple left Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington, D.C. The location the Obamas' plane has not yet been confirmed.

On the dreary, windswept afternoon, the Obamas' plane flew over the airport twice and circled the area for more than 40 minutes because of the bad weather, according to air traffic control transmissions.

By late morning, low clouds covered the valley, high winds rocked the area and rain flooded the streets of Palm Springs.

Even as the rain poured, onlookers waited under the cover of umbrellas and raincoats near the airport to watch the former president arrive in Palm Springs.

A staff member at the Palm Springs Air Museum, located next to the airport, said the museum has received more phone calls about Obama's arrival on Friday than any other time he visited the valley during his presidency.

As Susan Walker of Phoenix waited at the airport, she said she was excited to see the Obamas, whom she called "fabulous people," arrive after a "tough day" for many Americans.

"I think they're people to look up to and respect, and I think Michelle is the most amazing woman we've ever had in the White House," said Walker, who has a 21-year-old daughter. "She's the kind of woman I want my daughter to grow up to be."

A crowd also gathered in the rain outside Thunderbird Heights, a ritzy, secluded neighborhood in the valley where the Obamas have stayed several times on previous visits. Police vehicles circled the area in the hours leading to the Obamas’ arrival on Friday.

“We love president Obama,” said Briahnna Austin, who voted for Obama in 2008 shortly after she turned 18 years old. “Hopefully, he can get a sense of how much we love him. We’ve been trying to see him since he’s been in office. This is our last chance.”

By 2:30 p.m. PT, a motorcade of more than a dozen SUVs and minivans along with Palm Springs Police Department vehicles were lined up on the airport tarmac in preparation for the Obamas' arrival. They waited over an hour and a half for the former president.

“He has a lot still to give,” Austin said about Obama. “He’s young, he works hard, he has Michelle who also is young and smart. So just thinking about all they can do, yeah, that is exciting.”

On Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest confirmed the Obamas would make Palm Springs their first stop after leaving office.

“The president vowed to take his family to a destination that is warmer than Washington, D.C., on Friday and Palm Springs fits the bill," Earnest said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

