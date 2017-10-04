Officials: S.C. inmates detained after overtaking prison unit

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

McCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. -- NBC affiliate WIS-TV has clarified that an incident at a South Carolina correction facility was isolated to one housing unit after an update from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The McCormick County Sheriff's Office told the station on Wednesday that the inmates were on the roof trying to escape and indicated reports of a fire.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said that the incident only impacted the individual unit and that all prisoners were contained. They also denied that there was ever a fire during the incident.

The S.C. Dept. of Corrections tweeted that all staff are safe:

We are actively responding to an isolated incident in one housing unit at McCormick CI. All staff are safe and accounted for. — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) October 4, 2017

© 2017 WXIA-TV